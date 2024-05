MEMBERS of St Eugene’s Band welcomed the Archbishop of Armagh at the front of the Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday night to mark its 125th anniversary, just as their predecessors had performed at the opening dedication back in 1899.

The band pre-dates the church by some 15 years, and continues to have a close association with the Parish of Drumragh.

Papal flags have adorned the outside of the building over recent weeks to mark the big anniversary.

An exhibition of memorabilia from throughout the past three centuries has also been put on display as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on Tuesday night, Drumragh Parish Priest, Fr Eugene Hasson, who first came to the parish as a young curate in the early 1980s, thanked all those who had helped celebrate the anniversary.

He said that the Sacred Heart Church had been a very important part of the lives of all parishioners since 1899.

“I really can only surmise what the excitement was like for the parishioners of Drumragh in the month of May 1899. I know that preparations were being made for the opening of the then newly built Church of the Sacred Heart.

“At that time, the church had a single spire which emerged from the ground at the top of George’s Street. The second one that still to be built at that stage.

“But those spires then became distinctive and dominant features of the skyline in the town of Omagh and can be seen from all around.

“What I like to think about when coming into Omagh is how the spires are pointing us continually upwards on the journey towards heaven that we are all travelling on.”

Fr Hassan said that the construction of the new church had begun a decade earlier, when the Parish church was on Brook Street.

He recalled how the most significant change to the church had come with the changes following the ground-breaking changes of Vatican 2 in the 1960s.

The church, he said, had also undergone significant renovation ahead of its centenary year in 1999, and was constantly being maintained and enhanced.

“This building was an expression of faith and the dedication of the people in the parish in 1899.

“The effort need to construct the building reflected the strong desire of the congregation and priests to build a church which not only accommodated the growing numbers but also expressed confidence and pride in their faith.”

Tuesday night’s Mass was part of a series of recent events marking the 125th anniversary of Sacred Heart.

Last Wednesday, a special evening of celebration was held in St Mary’s Hall, situated under the main chapel.

It featured conversation and music based around the many fond recollections of the iconic twin-spired place of worship.

Priests, past and present, who have served the parish, including Fr Eamon Graham, Fr Joe Gormley, Fr Gerard Mongan and Fr Damian Bresnahan, shared their memories and experiences of the Sacred Heart, as well as some of its parishioners.

Music on the night was performed by Tom Sweeney, the McSorley Sisters, and members of the church choir.

The evening was compered by Gerarda McCann, who also performed.