Arvalee pupils take part in maths games to raise money for NSPCC

There were celebrations of all-things Maths at Arvalee School, as the pupils put their numerical skills to the test, while helping to raise thousands of pounds for the NSPCC.

The Arvalee pupils had a brilliant time taking part in this year’s ‘NSPCC Number Day’ – a maths-inspired fundraising day for children, which features free downloadable games and fun activities.

In total, the clever and kind-hearted pupils helped to raise £3,696.69.

Some of these fun curriculum-based activities take inspiration from famous gameshows, including ‘Blockbuster’ and ‘Who Wants to Be a Mathionnaire?’

Funds raised from Number Day will help support vital NSPCC services, such as ‘Speak out Stay Safe’, which is an outreach service that teaches children about the dangers of abuse, and what they can do if they need help.

If your school is interested in taking part in NSPCC Number Day next year, please visit ‘www.nspcc.org.uk/numberday’. Once registered, teachers will have access to the Number Day website where they can download free resources and activities.

By getting children involved in the NSPCC numbers–based activities, you can also help the charity be there for children when they need them most.