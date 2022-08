An action packed and superbly enjoyable week for children aged from four to 11-year-old took place in Aughabrack Community Hall recently. Local families were quick to register their children for this popular well-being summer scheme based on the success of last year’s event.

Therefore, organisers planned morning and afternoon sessions to ensure all 66 children had a wonderful time.

An extensive programme featured creative art/craft sessions with the children producing wonderful cats and kittens themed pictures and fun 3D clay pieces. Science Fun kept everyone busy with loads of scavenger hunts, making bath bombs and wild flower bombs and cake decorating.

The PE sessions provided loads of fun exercises and competitive games. Children had a blast developing their circus skills with the In Your Space Circus Skills. Day two was full of hip hop dancing, skateboarding and parkour, provided by Urban

Motion.

Day three saw dance and drama with Gobblefunk and the kids also had the chance to learn all about angling whilst having a go at virtual fishing with Damien and friends from FROG (Foyle River-Catchment Outdoor Group) outdoor educators. While day four brought fun and games with bouncy castles, cake decorating and tactile play in a range of tuff trays. The committee ladies provided delicious hot food as a treat.

The well-being summer scheme owes its success to the skilled facilitators and the hard work of the generous spirited volunteers who brought fun and energy by engaging with the children and supporting them throughout all the activities. A big thank you is extended to parents and family members for supporting the scheme.

Feedback from the children says it all with delighted responses from the kids including, “Loved everything at the well-being summer scheme. We had loads of fun activities and meeting up with my friends during the summer is so good,” and “I liked having all my friends here. Dance, drama and art. Thanks for a wonderful week.”

Aughabrack and District Community Association committee thank CHILD and RAPID for their generous support throughout

from planning to delivery of the scheme. Thanks is also extended t to SSC Airtricity funding for making this summer scheme a wonderful event for all involved, and to council’s Good Relations for Youth Activity in the Sperrin Area and Clann Na nGael GAC for additional funding.