Augher running men raise thousands for Air Ambulance

THREE Augher men, alongside their families and the local community, have raised £19,380 for Air Ambulance NI after taking part in this year’s Spar Omagh Half Marathon.

Rory O’Connor, Ryan Donnelly and Ciaran Shevlin took part in the half marathon in support of Rory’s father, Mickey, who required the Air Ambulance in October 2021 after sustaining serious injuries following a farm machinery accident at his home.

After being airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Mickey underwent emergency surgery and spent nine days in hospital.

Advertisement

Following the accident, Rory decided to do a fundraiser for the charity by taking part in the Omagh Half Marathon.

Speaking of how the three came together for such an impressive fundraiser, Rory said, “It was around Christmas time when my wife Christine suggested the idea and got me registered.

“I wasn’t too keen at first as I was new to running but I joined Knockmany Running Club in January along with Ciaran and Ryan and around two weeks later I asked them to do the fundraiser along with me and they happily agreed.”

Rory concluded, “It was a great feeling to cross the finish line and to know that we had raised so much for this exceptional charity.”

Following the fundraiser, Mickey said he is delighted with the amount raised and thanked everyone for their efforts saying, “It was a great day down in Omagh supporting the three men and was even better to see them crossing the line in one piece.

“They had put a lot of time and effort into their training so on behalf of the O’Connor family, I want to thank them for that.”

Air Ambulance NI Fundraising Manager, Damien McAnespie, described the donation as ‘incredible’, saying, “Rory, Ciaran and Ryan really have stepped outside of their comfort zone and done something incredible.

Advertisement

“It was lovely to see Mickey doing so well after his accident.

“We can’t thank them all enough for their support.”