ON a weekend in early December, local bird enthusiasts – and their feathered friends – will flock to Knockmoyle Community Hall for Omagh Caged Bird Society’s annual show.

Exotic colours of every kind will be seen when birders from across the county – and some from further afield – bring their animals to Killyclogher for what promises to be an exquisite display.

One person who is looking forward to the show is Paul Monaghan, a local man with a lifelong interest in domesticated birds.

Advertisement

“This year’s show falls on Saturday, December 9 and it promises to be a good one,” he said.

At the show, the owners will set out their tables, present their birds, and stand back as the judges do the rounds, inspecting and scoring each to determine which are the best examples of their respective species.

“There will probably be somewhere in the region of about 600 birds of varying kinds there on the day; everything from canaries to cockatiels, and finches to budgies,” said Paul.

Omagh Caged Bird Society was formed in 2019 and now has around 15 full members.

“There used to be a lot more birdie-men around the town years ago, but it is not as popular of a pastime as it once was, which is a bit sad to see.”

However, Paul believes that attending a show like this could be exactly the sort of experience capable of instilling in someone a passion for birds.

“They are amazing creatures and once you start to appreciate that, you’re well on your way to becoming a birdie-person,” he stated.

Advertisement

On the day there will also be raffles where ticket-buyers will have the chance to win a multitude of prizes, some for their birds, some for their bellies.

“There will be bags of seed up for grabs, bottles of wine, boxes of chocolates, and plenty of other stuff. Get yourself down and see what you think,” Paul concluded.