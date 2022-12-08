Baptist Church welcomes new Pastor

OMAGH Baptist Church has welcomed a new pastor, who has returned home to Ireland after preaching in a large church in Woodstock, Canada for over ten years.

Pastor Robert Singleton, from Co Monaghan, recently received warm introduction to Omagh by his new congregation.

Robert hopes to continue the hard work of his predecessors and says he wants to maintain the tradition of making Omagh Baptist Church a ‘warm, inviting and friendly’ place to attend a service.

Speaking to the UH, Pastor Singleton said, “I am really enjoying Omagh, it is a very friendly town and I am getting to know the place as I continue my work.

“My wife is from Canada where I’ve lived for ten years, so it has been nice to come home and experience some lovely Irish hospitality.”

Pastor Singleton says he is also looking forward to getting acquainted with the “beautiful scenery of the Sperrins.”