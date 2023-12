BIRDIE-MEN from across the town are still flying high after what turned out to be an unforgettable day at Omagh Caged Bird Society’s annual show in Knockmoyle Community Hall.

More than 400 birds were on display by the time the last owners had set out their stalls, at which point, the judges cast an expert eye over every specimen on show.

Ardent avian enthusiasts sat around patiently as the critics casually strolled around the hall, observing and grading each bird as they went.

However, while their was undoubtedly an whiff of friendly competition in the air, the prevailing feeling was one of a close community coming together.

Older members of the feather-loving fraternity wagged chins with a new up-and-coming generation.

Mothers wheeled prams around, introducing their youngsters to the passion that had brought everybody together that morning.

And, while the beauty of birds certainly dominated the conversation, a large, uniformed dog enjoyed his share of the attention, too.

One person who enjoyed it as much as anybody was Paul Monaghan, a lifelong birdie-man, and committed member of Omagh Caged Bird Society.

“With over 400 birds on display and a new wave of junior members turning up – not to mention having some success in the competitions – we could not have hoped for a better day, and it has filled everyone with excitement for next year’s show,” he said. “I would like to say on behalf of everybody at Omagh Caged Bird Society, Merry Christmas to all, and we wish you all a happy New Year.”