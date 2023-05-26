Boosting business at breakfast

FOSTERING connections, expanding networks, and exploring potential collaborations was the aim of Dungannon Enterprise Centre’s first ever ‘Business Boost Breakfast’ event.

Organised and sponsored by the Dungannon Enterprise Centre, the dynamic and well-attended event brought together a diverse group of business owners and organisations, including an array of familiar faces and newcomers, to encourage cultural, social and innovation to help boost business development and growth.

The event, which took place on Wednesday last, commenced with a warm welcome from business advisor, Claire Gamble, who specialises in guiding businesses from the initial idea stage to sustained growth.

Claire expressed her enthusiasm for the event and emphasised its objective of connecting with local businesses while providing them with valuable learning opportunities.

With an impressive line-up of attendees, participants were encouraged to maximise the event by capitalising on the prospect of forming valuable connections and exposing new opportunities.

The event also featured an expert guest speaker, Niamh McAuley, of ‘Purple Dot Media’.

Niamh was keen to share her insighftul wealth of knowledge and experience in video marketing.

Attendees were captivated as Niamh delved into the secrets and tools essential for staying ahead of video marketing trends in the ever-evolving business landscape.

Throughout the morning, attendees were encouraged to engage in networking, exchanging ideas, and learning from one another.

The event provided ample opportunities for participants to replenish their beverages and continue networking, cultivating an atmosphere conducive to meaningful connections and shared learning.

Officially opened in 1991 and registered as a charity in 2019, Dungannon Enterprise Centre is a renowned business hub providing comprehensive support and guidance to entrepreneurs and established businesses alike.

With a commitment to fostering growth and development, the centre organises impactful events, training opportunities and initiatives that strengthen the local business community.

l For more information, please contact Claire Gamble, business development advisor via email, ‘claire@dungannonenterprise.com’ or by phone, on ‘028 877 23489’. Dungannon Enterprise Centre is located at 2 Coalisland Road, Dungannon.