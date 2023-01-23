Can Fabian beat ‘The Chaser’?

POPULAR GAA referee Fabian McGlone has pitted his wits against the ‘Chaser’ on the blockbuster ITV quiz show to be aired next week.

Due to the contractual nature of ‘The Chase’ Fabian admitted that he cannot reveal the result but he is ‘100 per-cent glad’ he took part.

Fabian, from Omagh, teaches at Newtownstewart St Patrick’s Primary School, and referees for Drumragh GAA club. It not the first time he has taken part in a televised quiz.

He explained, “I set sport quizzes and used to be on the Drumragh quiz team at the Scór. In 1994 I was on RTE’s ‘Know Your Sport’ hosted by George Hamilton and the late Jimmy Magee and got to the semi-final. A car load of us went down, it was great craic!

“I did a special round on Tyrone GAA star Eugene McKenna. They fired questions at me and I got them all right. Eugene rang our house after and was delighted. His wife Bernie said, “That boy knows Eugene better than he knows himself!”

Almost four years ago, Fabian applied to take part on The Chase but the qualification process was drawn out because of the Covid lockdowns. He almost didn’t take the initial call.

“I don’t usually answer calls when a number is with-held and my daughter Eva said, ‘Take it, you never know who it could be”. I’m glad now I did. A woman chatted to me about my interests and then asked me ten general knowledge questions and I was through to the next stage. The next call, eight months later, was 25 questions on everything and again I got through to the next stage, which was the following day. That was a Zoom call with seven other competitors and three from the production team. Four of us were selected.”

Fabian revealed that he and his daughters Emma-Kate and Eva spent a wonderful few days in London, which included the recording of the show which took two hours.

He added, “The Chasers who try to relieve contestants of their winnings, are professional quizzers. Some are better than others and there were a few I hoped not to face!

“I was nervous but when it started it was OK. I tell the kids at school ‘challenge yourself and do the best you can’, so I did that. I don’t think I made a fool of myself!

“The host Bradley Walsh was very good and put you at your ease. A couple of days after I got home, they called to ask was everything OK and whether I was happy with the experience.

“It was a great experience and I am 100 per-cent glad I went. I’m not sure where I’ll watch it!”

To see how Fabian got on, tune into The Chase next Monday (January 30) on ITV at 5pm.