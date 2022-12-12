This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Cancer patient raises £20,000 for charities supporting her

  • 12 December 2022
Cancer patient raises £20,000 for charities supporting her
Cathy Donaghy Burns, organiser of the recent Breast Cancer Fundraiser at Omagh St Enda's Club, presented this magnificent Cheque to Martina Morris representing, Care For Cancer Omagh and Sandra Dickson, a therapist at Care For Cancer Omagh. JMG2
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 12 December 2022
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY