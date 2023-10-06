Carrickmore man sets new PB during 100th Parkrun

WHEN it comes to the question of how to be consistent, one man whose book we could all take a leaf from is Jim Mullan, who last weekend completed his 100th Park Run.

On a rainy Saturday morning at Omagh Leisure Complex’s running track, the Carrickmore man crossed the finish line for his 100th time, setting a new personal best in the process.

Jim, who is hearing impaired, is now one of the most familar faces at Omagh Parkrun, and was delighted with how the day went.

To find out a bit more about this milestone moment in Jim’s running career, we spoke with his neighbour, and enduring friend, Cathy Mullan.

“I think Jim started running during one of the lockdowns and he just never stopped,” began Cathy, who was there to witness her friend assail the ribbon on Saturday.

“He was over the moon to complete his 100th Parkrun, and what better way to mark it than by finishing it in his fastest time to date.”

Cathy believes that since first taking part in Omagh Parkrun – and later becoming part of the Run For Enda running group – Jim has made friends, got fitter, grown in confidence, and become a healthier, happier person.

“Jim has lost weight, his mental and physical health has improved, and he takes advantage of every social opportunity that he can.

”His family would say exactly the same,” said Cathy.

Many people make themselves promises to improve their personal fitness.

However, as those who have tried and failed know all too well, making promises is easy; keeping them is the hard part.

“Jim never misses,” explained Cathy. “In fact, he could not stand to miss it. He loves it too much. He gets too much out of it.”

The Carrickmore man, who attended St Joseph’s School for Deaf Boys in Dublin when he was younger, meets many friends when he arrives at the starting line every Saturday.

However, there were two people that were happier than to see Jim secure his century of Parkruns on Saturday.

“Jim’s two long-time friends, a husband and wife who also happen to be hearing impaired, Sharon and James Corey, also attend Omagh Parkrun when they can.

“The both of them seemed so proud to see Jim achieve what he did at the weekend.”