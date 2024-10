MORE than 50 people from the Omagh area have taken part in a poignant and powerful ceremony aimed at raising awareness about the emotional and often silent journey of pregnancy and infant loss.

The candle lighting event, hosted by Omagh St Enda’s GAA club, was held at Healy Park on Tuesday night, marking the end of Baby Loss Awareness week. It coincided with the ‘Global Wave of Light’, an annual observance that honours and remembers babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth or infancy.

The main hall at the St Enda’s clubroom was bathed in candlelight marking the occasion, providing local people with the opportunity to reflect on the loss of their child.

Sinead Bradley, who is the club’s Health and Wellbeing Officer, hopes it will now become an annual event.

She said, “Our event was aimed at showing people who have lost a child during pregnancy or as an infant that there is support there for them.

“We decided within the club to choose this as an initiative, and it coincided with Baby Loss Awareness week. It was a powerful and poignant event, because baby loss has touched the lives of so many in the club and community.

“The event created a safe space for everyone to come together, both members and non-members of the club. We walked around Healy Park to remember the loss of a child, and then the whole hall was lit up with candles.

“A lot of people sat around, reflected on their loss and spoke with other people and families to get that support, which can be so important.

“It was so emotional, but beautiful at the same time to see all the candles. People who lose a child can often suppress their feelings.

“Life can go on for others, but not for them and that’s why we felt this event was so important to hold.”

It is now hoped that the Wave of Light will become an annual event within the Omagh area.