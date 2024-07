A CHARITY coffee morning outside Strabane has raised over £4,000.

Held at the Jansen family residence at Hollyhill on Saturday, the event was organised in order to raise enough money to buy and install a defibrillator for the area.

Speaking in the wake of hte successful event, organiser, Ronald Jansen said, “Words can not express our gratitude enough. We were overwhelmed with the generosity of all those in our community and beyond who donated to the fund for a defibrillator in Holly Hill.

“We would like to say a special thank you to our friends who worked so tirelessly to prepare and run the event – Bernadette, Ruth, Isobel, Jackie, Gemma, Amanda, Julie, Rachel, Ashlene, Judith and all other helpers.

“We hope the installation of a defibrillator will provide a valuable resource for residence.”