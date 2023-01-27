Charity seeking volunteers for golden anniversary collection

ACTION Cancer is kicking off its 50th anniversary celebrations on World Cancer Day (Saturday, February 4), with The Great Big Bucket Collection and is looking for volunteers from Cookstown and the surrounding area to make it a ‘Great Big Success’.

The fundraising collection will take place in the town from 10am and Action Cancer is appealing to individuals, families, friends or work colleagues from the area to volunteer for a couple of hours and raise much needed funds for the charity’s range of prevention, detection and support services.

The local Action Cancer Fundraising Group already has strong community support in Cookstown specifically through its annual Breast Foot Forward Walk which takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Anne Nelson, from Cookstown, who helped to establish the local fundraising for Action Cancer almost 14 years ago, said, “I have seen firsthand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services. The charity operates in both urban and rural areas and provide services for people diagnosed with cancer as well as people supporting a loved one on a cancer journey.

“These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising and so I appeal to everyone to spare a couple of hours and get behind Action Cancer’s Great Big Bucket Collection on Saturday, February 4. Your time will make a positive difference to the lives of local people in the area and could quite possibly save a life.”

Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support for people in Northern Ireland for 50 years. The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year. These services include an early detection breast screening clinic, therapeutic services for people living with a cancer diagnosis as well as people supporting a loved one with a diagnosis and a range of health improvement services.

For those people who are unable to volunteer on the day, Action Cancer is asking shops and businesses to place a bucket or collection tin in their venue on the week leading up to the collection. The charity is also accepting online donations.

To volunteer or help coordinate The Great Big Bucket Collection, contact Mark Irwin-Watson on 028 90803344 or email mirwin-watson@actioncancer.org.

If you have been affected by cancer and would like to book an appointment with Action Cancer you can do so at www.actioncancer.org or by calling 028 90803344.