A CHARITY tractor and truck run held in memory of Conor Browne, who was tragically killed in Castlederg last year, has raised an extraordinary £80,000 for two local charities.

The event, held in September, saw hundreds of people lining the streets of Castlederg as a convoy of tractors and trucks passed through the town, paying tribute to the 28-year-old father of one, who was passionate about farming. Proceeds from the run will be divided equally between Air Ambulance NI and REVIVE-ICU, a charity supporting the Intensive Care Unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Conor Browne passed away following an attack outside a bar in Castlederg on September 2, 2023. Despite being rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital’s ICU, he succumbed to his injuries two days later. Two individuals are currently awaiting trial for murder and related offences, while two others arrested for affray were released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The tractor and truck run was organised by a group of Conor’s friends namely Gary Short, Peter Lynch, Brian Quinn, Dicky Harpur, Ciaran Byrne, Peter McGlynn, John Spence and Gavin Cassidy.

The group of friends thought they would raise a small amount of money for charity.

However, Peter Lynch, one of the organisers, said they never in their ‘wildest dreams’ thought they would raise £80,000 in their late friend’s memory.

“I always struggle to put into words how much it means to Conor’s friends and family, and to us, for the incredible support from the local community. We never in our wildest dreams thought we would raise £80,000. We want to thank everyone who took part, donated, and cheered us on through the town.”

Peter added, “The amount raised and the participation shows how much Conor was loved and respected. Many people brought out a tractor or truck for the first time just for him. We’re incredibly grateful.”

Encouraged by the success of this year’s event, the group is already planning the 2024 Conor Browne Memorial Tractor and Truck Run, aiming to make it an annual tradition.