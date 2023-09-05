Charity walk in aid of suicide prevention

A SUICIDE awareness charity based in Coalisland have organised a 7k walk to mark World Suicide Prevention Day this Sunday (September 10).

The Niamh Louise Foundation was set up in February 2006 after local 15-year-old girl, Niamh McKee, died by suicide.

The aim of the charity is to provide a safe environment where anyone can drop in to chat about worrying thoughts, self-harm or suicide – and be directed toward suitable services.

It also provides support to families who have lost a loved one to suicide.

But, from next March, the charity will lose its funding. It is encouraging local people to continue supporting the vital role it plays within the community.

Catherine McBennett, Niamh’s mother and co-founder of the charity, said, “We organised this walk with the purpose of rallying people and to bring attention to the rising numbers of death by suicide in the local community.

“We have been organising it for many years but this is the first one since lockdown. It gives people the opportunity to come together and see they’re not alone in their recovery – because a lot of the time families who are bereaved by suicide can feel very lonely.

“I think people sometimes forget that families bereaved by suicide are at a high risk of suicide themselves,” said Catherine, “and the walk creates a sense of belonging and togetherness.”

The Niamh Louise Foundation provides intervention, prevention and postvention services involving therapy, writing and art to help clients deal with heightened emotions.

Catherine said that, currently, there was a big demand for the charity’s service.

“Since Covid we have had an influx of families seeking support and services.”

‘Registration for the ‘Walk Together in the Prevention of Suicide’ will take place on September 10 from 12pm at The Space, Market Square, Dungannon. The walk will begin at 1pm and will end at Newell Stores, Coalisland.