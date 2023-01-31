Christian Brothers’ Grammar School pay tribute to Brother Gough

CHRISTIAN Brothers’ Grammar School (CBS), Omagh, have paid tribute to beloved past colleague, Brother Tom Gough, who was laid to rest on Saturday, January 28.

A beautiful social media tribute to Brother Gough, penned by a CBS representative, sparked a chain of fond memories and tributes from past pupils and friends.

A CBS representative on social media said, “It is with deep sadness that we note the death of our beloved past colleague, Brother Tom Gough.”

Brother Gough, who taught in CBS for over 30 years, retired in December 2018.

He specialised in Religion and English, and was described by many as not only a great teacher, but also a kind gentleman.

“When he retired to the Christian Brothers Community in Belfast in December 2018, Brother Gough had been in the Christian Brothers’ Grammar School, Omagh, for over 30 years.

“Brother Gough taught Religion and English in the school up until his retirement, and he remained as active as ever; reforming the role of spiritual director, and assisting the head of Religion in the development of students.

An anecdote of Brother Gough’s keen knowledge of new technology was also recalled: “Many years ago, there was a computer, one of the first in the school, which was secured for the staff. Brother Gough was the man to go to if you needed to know anything on how to use it.

“He was a much loved teacher; always smiling and relishing his students and colleagues in school life.

“He was missed dearly when he retired and many past students have fond memories of him around the school and in the classroom.”