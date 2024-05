A CHURCH based in Market Street, Omagh is celebrating ten years in the town with a special praise concert to be held at Gibson Primary School, with donations in aid of Dementia NI.

The Life Triumphant Church event, called ‘Songs & Stories’, will take place on June 7 at 7.30pm. It will feature music from ‘Wired Worship’, a collective of Christian singers, songwriters and musicians from across Ireland.

The event is free to attend but donations are welcome for Dementia NI.

Life Triumphant Church was founded in June 2014 and the Reach Foodbank, which the church operates, was founded a month later. The foodbank was very active during the Covid pandemic and has helped feed thousands of local people.

Pastor Graham McElhinney said, “This event is a celebration for all the people who have been involved in the church and food bank throughout the years. It is open to everyone.”

For more information about the concert in Gibson PS, you can visit the Life Triumphant Church Omagh Facebook page.