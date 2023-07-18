Clogher pilgrimage to Lourdes back for first time in four years

FOR the first time since 2019, pilgrims have made their annual journey of prayer to France’s most holy site as part of the Clogher Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Around 270 pilgrims set off to the shrine last Friday, July 7, and returned on Wednesday, July 12, including mpre than 50 young people from Clogher don Óige.

Led by Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy, the local pilgrims joined a group from Galloway for Mass at the Massabielle Grotto.

Other liturgies and devotions included the Anointing of the Sick, an International Mass, Stations of the Cross and the Torchlight Procession.

“Thank God we were able to return in-person to the shrine of Our Lady, to accompany those who are ill and to pray for healing and peace,” said Bishop Duffy.

Bishop Duffy said pilgrims across the diocese had found other ways to come together in recent years, and thanked those who had ‘kept us connected in communion with God and one another’.

After being put on hiatus since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic, this year’s pilgrimage comes following considerable planning by its organisers – Canon Noel McGahan PP, spiritual director of the pilgrimage, Brian Armitage, pilgrimage director, and John Heuston, who is pilgrimage secretary.

Mr Armitage said they were ‘very pleased’ with the response to the return of the pilgrimage.

“The sadness and sense of loss over recent years has been replaced by the very positive response of so many people as we prepare to return to Lourdes,” he said, prior to setting out last week.

“This pilgrimage is a very important part of the life of the diocese, but it is even more important for the many people who travel with us each year. We are delighted with the response.”