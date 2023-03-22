Clogher Valley Orangemen receive community honours

THE Orange Order’s Community Awards returned to Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Island Art’s Centre on Saturday evening for the first time since 2020 – and Clogher Valley Orangemen were delighted to be among the winners.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson, who is from Ardstraw, paid tribute to the winners and nominees in each of the respective categories.

He said, “I would like to personally congratulate each and every one of the winners for being standard bearers for the Institution, as well as in their own communities.”

Advertisement

The highly-competitive best new banner award went to Aughnacloy Rising Sons of William LOL 156.

The lodge’s new banner displays a scene set in a bygone age where the brethren of the lodge are preparing to travel to the Clogher Valley Twelfth of July demonstration by way of the CVR Steam locomotive.

Meanwhile, Glenageeragh Pipe Band, based outside Augher, struck the right note with the judges by winning the band of the year award.