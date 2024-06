A RURAL primary school located several miles outside Omagh which has been educating children for close to 90 years is preparing to celebrate its role at the heart of the community before permanently closing its doors this summer.

Gillygooley PS will hold the bittersweet event tomorrow (Friday) from 4pm onwards to mark the upcoming closure of the school, which first opened in 1937.

The decision to permanently shut the rural school was taken after a bid for integrated status was turned down, despite a hard-fought campaign from parents, teachers and the Board of Governors.

Advertisement

Gillygooley Primary School principal, Brenda Caldwell, said, “Our school has long been a meeting place for the community and a place for local children to socialise with each other with many generations of the same families walking through its doors.

“While we are saddened to see our school close, we aspire to celebrate the school, its history and the numerous students, teachers and families who have contributed to its legacy over the last 87 years.

“We wish to invite you to a special celebratory event on June 7 to mark the closure of the school.

“This occasion will provide an opportunity to cherish memories, rekindle friendships and pay tribute to the school and the positive impact it has had on our lives.

“We wish to extend this invite to our former students, staff and their families and your presence will be most welcomed.”