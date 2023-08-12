Community fund opens to groups around Bessy Bell Wind Farm

COMMUNITY groups in proximity to the Bessy Bell Wind Farm, near Newtownstewart, will have the chance to power local change thanks to SSE Renewable’s Community Fund.

Since the scheme was launched in 2009 almost £315,000 has been awarded to local groups, supporting schools, sports clubs and community centres.

Applications for this year’s fund will be open for online submission from Monday, August 14, until Friday, September 8, for community-based projects within a 12 mile radius of the wind farm, with preference given to projects within three miles.

Advertisement

Almost £19,000 will be available to support community projects with a focus on community development, energy efficiency, sustainability and climate action.

In 2022, Newtownstewart Golf Club was successful in its application to purchase a defibrillator for the club.

Newtownstewart Golf Club Ian Beattie said, “Naturally we hope this defibrillator will never have to be used, but if it does, it will provide an extra level of help and protection for our golfers and for other people in the immediate area.”

Speaking at the launch of the Fund, Jacqueline Durnin, SSE Renewable’s Community Investment manager, said, “SSE Renewable’s Community Funds are focused on helping local groups become more sustainable while delivering maximum impact for the communities they serve.

“We are proud to have invested more than £315,000 since 2009 in the communities near Bessy Bell’s wind farm. We also want to acknowledge the role of volunteers in their local communities.

“Without volunteers and community representatives dedicating their time and energy to improving life in their areas and providing opportunities, these areas would be worse off.”

The closing date for the SSE Renewable’s Community Fund, is 5pm on September 8, 2023.