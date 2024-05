MELBOURNE will be represented by a Killyclogher woman in this year’s Rose of Tralee.

Dervla Dolan (25), sister of Enda Dolan who tragically passed away after being struck by a vehicle ten years ago, was instrumental in establishing the first ever ‘Run for Enda’ in Melbourne last month, raising an impressive £2,622 for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Now, Dervla will trade in her running gear for glad rags as the ‘Melbourne Rose’ in one of Ireland’s largest and longest running festivals.

Speaking to the UH, Dervla said, “I really entered the Rose competition to share my experiences of living in Melbourne and to share how I brought the ‘Run for Enda’ community over here.

“It’s an honour to be representing such a massive city with such a strong Irish community.”

Dervla has lived in Melbourne since 2022, working happily as a primary and secondary school teacher and even ticked off the Melbourne marathon in October – one of her life goals.

“The process of becoming the Melbourne Rose actually began in January when my boyfriend Breanainn sent me the application form,” explained Dervla.

“We participated in different events together such as the Darkness Into Light walk and had to get a generous sponsor to help us along the way.

“I cant wait to get home and share the excitement with the people in my community and to represent both Melbourne and Killyclogher in Tralee!”

The Rose of Tralee is an international event that involves young women of Irish descent from Ireland and around the world .

The festival comprises the Rose of Tralee selection, family carnivals, fashion show and live concerts with over half-a-million people tuning in to watch the show presented by Kathryn Thomas and Dáithí Ó Sé.

Dervla surprised her family and friends, keeping the news a secret up until the selection ball last Saturday.

Dervla’s father, Peter Dolan, shared the family’s pride when he said, “Dervla has loved watching the Rose of Tralee since she was a little girl so this is a dream come true for her.

“She is very hard working and when she decides to do something she gives it 100 percent, for example setting up Run for Enda in Melbourne.

“We are very proud of her for all she has accomplished,” added Peter.

Dervla will fly over to Ireland to celebrate the ‘Rose of Tralee’ festival from August 16 to August 20.