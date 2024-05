A TYRONE women’s group proudly received a top honour at this year’s Traveller Pride Awards.

An Tearmann, based in Coalisland, was presented with the Community Award at the event in Dublin.

Utilising a community empowerment approach based on self-identified needs and strengths of Irish Travellers, An Tearmann first came together as five women, to create a safe space in which to meet and learn together.

Advertisement

An Tearmann’s numbers and impact have steadily grown and while they still maintain the simple ritual of a weekly meet up over a cup of tea or coffee, they now also host health screening days, mental health cafe and counselling awareness.

The group also held their first International Women’s Day

event in 2024, with a focus on self-care.

Speaking about their award success, a spokesperson for An Tearmann said that it ‘feels good’ to have some recognition for what they are doing.

They said, “There’s women and girls of all ages here and a lot of what we do is about our culture and our mental health.

“It is a good place to be and it provides a bit of freedom from all your troubles and responsibilities.”

As well as providing advice, support and signposting, with a particular focus on health, An Tearmann also facilitates an after-school project for Traveller children.

The awards ceremony, which marked the beginning of Traveller Pride Week, has become an important event to celebrate the achievements of the Traveller community and to promote deeper understanding and respect between the settled and Traveller communities.

Advertisement

The awards – whose theme this year is ‘Hidden Voices: a celebration of those less heard’ – took place on Thursday morning in the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin with RTÉ presenter and producer Maia Dunphy as MC.

Guest presenters included Shamrock Rovers footballer Savannah McCarthy, Senator Eileen Flynn, Tyrone civil rights campaigner Bernadette McAlliskey, director of the Arts Council Mauren Kennelly, singer Sharyn Ward, and long-time Travellers’ rights activist, Dr. Thomas McCann.