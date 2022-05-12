Women’s Aid says thanks for couple’s £4,660 donation

OMAGH Women’s Aid have said a massive ‘thank you’ to a local couple who raised £4,660 for the charity by completing the Belfast 10k and the Omagh Half

Marathon.

Lorraine and Damian Quinn ran the two events in memory of Lorraine’s sister, Jacqui, and chose to fundraise for local Women’s Aid clients.

Advertisement

Edel Fox, local Women’s Aid manager, said, “We are delighted to have Lorraine and Damian support our work, and thank them for their dedication and everyone who donated for their generosity.

“All monies raised through

this fundraiser will support women and children in the local district who are victims of domestic

abuse.

“Local support is valued for the awareness it raises on the issue of domestic abuse and lets people know help is available locally.”

l If you require support, call Omagh Women’s Aid in confidence on 028 82241414 or email info@omaghwomensaid. org.