By Andrew McPhillips

A 5k run held in memory of a Killyclogher schoolboy who died of cancer in 2016 has raised close to £1,500 for two charities.

Conall McCrory was just 18-years-old when he died after two devastating bouts of illness. The Irish country music fan was first diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare paediatric cancer, in his second year at the CBS Grammar School.

The recent 5k run also coincided with the formation of the ‘Conall 97’ running club in Omagh.

Both of these projects are being headed by Conall’s uncle, Ciaran Loughran.

Mr Loughran was training for the Dublin Marathon when he decided to organise the 5k fundraiser in memory of his nephew.

He said that the fundraiser was “for his mum and dad, to see that his memory hasn’t been forgotten”.

The 5k was supported by numerous sponsors, who provided a variety of prizes for the event. These sponsors included many local businesses such as Omagh Golf Club, the Sperrin Restaurant and Hilltop Fuels.

Mr Loughran singled out the efforts of local gym, Personal Health and Fitness, based in Gortrush Industrial Estate in Omagh, adding, “Damien and Marie have done an awful lot behind the scenes.”

Trophies were created for the winners of the 5k in four categories. They were Martin Loughran, Megan Marie, Daragh Sheridan and Emma Duddy-Owens.

Reflecting on the success of the inaugural run, Mr Loughran said there had been “a fantastic turnout” and that he was “blown away by the generosity of people with the times that are in it”.

So far, it has raised close to £1,500 for cancer and Alzheimer’s charities, and with the Conall 97 running club, Mr Loughran has said that Conall’s “memory will always live on”.