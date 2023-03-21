Concerns raised over Beragh’s Main Street

PEOPLE living on Main Street in Beragh are calling for action to address both the cleanliness of the area and the condition of the road’s surface.

They say the village has been in an increasingly poor state during the past year to 18 months.

Mid Tyrone Sinn Fein councillor, Patrick Withers, said he had been in contact with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in relation to taking action on the road going through the village.

“The recurring pothole and sinking of a section of the Main Street in Beragh is deeply frustrating and a matter which I have raised repeatedly with DfI over the last year,” he said.

“Unfortunately attempts to repair it have not been adequate and the latest indications are that further investigation regarding failure to the substructure is required.

“This is a safety concern and a hazard for road users which I have pressed to be prioritised in the Department’s work programme.”

In response, DfI has said that it is aware of the calls for the Main Street to be considered for resurfacing. Of particular concern is a large pothole which has formed close to Credit Union House in the village, and has continued to reform despite remedial action being taken.

Part of the street from the Fintona Road junction to the Donaghanie Road was resurfaced a number of years ago.

INVESTIGATIONS

In a letter to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, the Divisional Roads manager, Daniel Healy, said initial investigations had taken place on the Main Street.

“Beragh Main Street is an area known to the Department regarding failures forming on the wearing surface,” he said.

“An initial visual investigation has taken place with areas of concern on one side of the carriageway regarding failure to the subs-structure.

“With resources and budgets available, the DfI aim to programme some refurbishment work in the new financial year.”

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that it is continuing to provide a weekly street cleansing service in Beragh, which includes emptying litter bins.

Divisional Roads manager, Mr Healy, also said that the upgrading of the junction on the Church Road in Beragh and the main A5 would also be considered for possible inclusion in the Local Transport and Safety Measures programme.

However, he warned that this programme is already heavily over-subscribed for the funding available and that this project would have to compete against other potential LTSM schemes for funding.

He said the same conditions applied to a scheme to upgrade the A5 at the Seskinore Road junction.