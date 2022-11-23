Conor hopes that signed T-shirt has ‘The Power’ to raise money for charity

A Strabane man is aiming to raise money for the impoverished people of Zambia by raffling a framed T-shirt signed by darts legend Phil Taylor.

Organising the competition is Conor Sharkey who met the 16-times world champion when he played an exhibition match in Letterkenny in 2018.

Only 150 tickets are being made available for the item, priced at £10 each. A considerable amount of the money will be sent directly to Africa while a further chunk will go to SMA missionary priest Fr Brian O’Kane.

Conor decided to raffle the T-shirt following his third visit to Zambia earlier this year.

He explained, “Having been to Zambia three times now I am well aware of the hardships people there face. With limited electricity, limited water and limited access to proper healthcare, everyday life really is a struggle for so many Zambians.

“Over the past few years I have been helping as best I can one lady in particular, mother-of-two Sarah Mwale.

“Much of the money raised from the raffle of the T-shirt will go to Sarah while Fr Brian O’Kane, the Omagh priest who along with his brother Fr James O’Kane have dedicated their lives to helping the African people, will also receive a hefty donation.

“The T-shirt itself is a lovely item and would look great hanging in a bar, a barbers, a sports club, anywhere really. Or it would make a deadly Christmas present for someone. Provenance is guaranteed too as there is literally a photo of Phil ‘The Power’ holding the garment.”

The draw will take place on Friday December 16 or before that if the 150 tickets are sold. At least 100 tickets have to be sold before the raffle can go ahead.

They can be bought by sending £10 along with your name, address and contact number to paypal.me/conorsharkey76. Alternatively you can message the Facebook page ‘Phil Taylor T-shirt draw’.