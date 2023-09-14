Coolnagard villagers flood streets for fun day

THE biggest park in Omagh celebrated its annual fun day last weekend, with hundreds of people pouring out of their homes and into the centre of Coolnagard Village.

Despite being a bit of youngster compared to some of Omagh’s older housing developments, the people of Coolnagard have cultivated a strong sense of community that more than makes up for the park’s relatively recent history.

The engine which has powered this sense of spirit and togetherness is the Coolnagard Community Association.

Following the hugely-successful fun day at the weekend, the UH heard from a spokesperson from Coolnagard Community Association.

“We were delighted with our annual Coolnagard Village fun day held this past weekend,” they began. “The event provided the families in the area with a chance to come together and enjoy the festivities that had been organised by the committee.

“The day started off with a fancy-dress parade, where local kids got dressed up and walked through the area showing off their costumes.

“The fun day also featured music, bouncy castles, soft play areas, target-football, balloon modelling and face-painting.”

Over 200 people attended the event, including local families, councillors, as well as representatives and volunteers from community groups.

“The hugely successful day gave us (Coolnagard Community Association) the chance to raise funds through a raffle and a BBQ, which we can now use to run further events and make Coolnagard a better place for those of us who live here.

“Local businesses donated prizes for the raffle, including Kevlin Road Spar, Omniplex, Dunnes Stores, Papa G’s and Winemark.

“Absolute Catering provided food for free and the group paid for all the activities.”

Altogether, the day generated a total amount of £240.

“The Association would like to thank all the families, volunteers, community groups and businesses who contributed to making their day a huge success.”