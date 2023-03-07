Council to host event to mark International Women’s Day

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council, in conjunction with Northern Ireland Rural Women’s Network, will be hosting an event to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023.

The event, ‘Visible Valued Vocal’, will take place on Wednesday 08 March 2023 at 10.30 am – 12.30 pm in Omagh Library. The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Embracing Equity’ and this event, which is free of charge to attend, will showcase best practice in terms of how gender equality has been championed in rural and urban communities throughout the West of the Bann.

We are pleased to have three keynote speakers on the day from a wide range of community backgrounds who will share their experiences and encourage other women to be actively involved in their communities and peace building. This free conversational style event will be followed by a fun and interactive workshop and light lunch.

Advertisement

Speaking about the conference, the Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said:“I am delighted that the Council is hosting this important event to celebrate International Women’s Day.

This is an annual milestone date which recognises the achievements of women in our District and across the globe. It also highlights gender inequalities and aims to encourage women to take an active role in public and community life.

It is also reminds us that we all have a part to play in creating a gender equal society.”

For further information on the conference or to book a place, please email Good Relations on goodrelations@fermanaghomagh.com