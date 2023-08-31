Country concert in aid of ‘invaluable’ support group

A LOCAL singer has organised a night of country music in Newtownstewart to help a charity that supported her and her family when her daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

Every parent’s worst nightmare is hearing that their child has an illness. This happened to Orlaith Furey when her daughter Maggie at a very young age was diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

It meant that Orlaith had to spend many a night at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry while her daughter received treatment for her illness.

Advertisement

The singer said that support group, Altnagelvin Parents, was invaluable to her during this difficult time. The charity supported her and helped her avail of a portable bed so she could stay overnight.

Orlaith’s daughter has thankfully made a recovery from her illness but still needs occasional checkups.

Since the long days spent in Altnagelvin, Orlaith has always wanted to use her singing talents and contacts in the local music industry to raise money for the support group that helped her.

That is why she has organised a country music concert at Newtownstewart’s 2000 Centre next Wednesday (September 6) with some of the local country music scene’s most popular acts.

Orlaith said, “I always wanted to organise a concert to raise some money for the Altnegelvin Parents Support Group. I asked a few people I have played with across Ireland if they would play at the concert and a lot of them agreed.

“Playing the concert next Saturday will be John Glen, Patricia and Bernie Maguire, Curtis Magee, Norman Borland Damian Davis, Matthew McManus, Country Harmony and myself.

“I know it will be a great night of fun and music that everyone can enjoy. And I would like to thank all the musicians who’ve agreed to play and everyone who has already bought tickets.”

Advertisement

For more ticket information, contact either the Newtownstewart 2000 Centre or, alternatively, the organisers on 07711 909771.