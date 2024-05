KINDNESS a-plenty was on display at Sion Mills Integrated Primary on Friday as both children and adults alike took the time to sit down and have a chat in the name of charity, taking part in the British Red Cross Society’s ‘Pour a Cup of Kindness’ week.

Explaining the day’s activities, principal at Sion Mills, Louise Kingh commented, “Our approach to the day was two-fold; to give both the children and parents alike the opportunity to partake. For the children, they were given designated times when classes could cease and the children got together and just talked to each other over snacks and drinks which were generously provided by Asda.

“In a busy school day, between classes and being in the playground, the children interact but they don’t really talk to each other. This was an opportunity for them to really get to know each other, laugh and enjoy themselves, maybe make a new friend. The chance to chat also has benefits the children’s mental health and emotional well-being, which is so important.”

Also benefitting from a cup of kindness were parents and the wider community who enjoyed a simultaneous coffee morning.

Ms Kingh continued, “The parents also had a chance for a chat and a cuppa. Unfortunately the event fell victim to the beautiful weather last week which meant that it wasn’t as well attended as we’d hoped, but still got a good crowd who all had a wonderful time. We would like to thank everyone who attended and Asda for providing the refreshments for the children.”

The final fundraising tally for the event has yet to be confirmed.