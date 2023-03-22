Date set for A5 public inquiry

THE new public inquiry into the much-delayed proposal for an A5 dual carriageway will take place between May 15 and 19 this year, it has been confirmed.

New environmental and other information in relation to the estimated £1.6 billion scheme will be examined at the hearing, to be conducted by the Planning Appeals Commission.

Details of the A5 Western Transport Corridor (WTC) were first revealed in 2007, with a preferred route being announced in 2009. However, the scheme has been halted by legal and other problems during the intervening period.

West Tyrone MP, Orfhlaith Begley, welcomed the announcement of the date for the public inquiry.

“The dual carriageway has been delayed for too long due to repeated legal challenges from objectors to this vital piece of infrastructure,” she said.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan, said the proposed dual carriageway would

save lives.

“This is work vital not just for road safety, but to improve transport links across this part of the North,” he added.

The latest inquiry will take place at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

A previous public inquiry into the project was held at the start of 2020.

Earlier this year, Tyrone GAA launch the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign, which was prompted by the deaths of a number of local people on the road in 2021 and 2022.