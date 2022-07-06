Delighted Tyrone girl wins Jubilee poetry competition

A TYRONE primary school pupil has been named among the winners of the Department of Education’s Platinum Jubilee poetry competition.

Bethany Sawyers, from Augher Central Primary School, won the Key Stage 2 category in the competition, part of the department’s Platinum Jubilee Education Programme to mark the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.

Thousands of children and young people from around 150 schools took part. Category winners and runners up were awarded with their prizes at an event in Parliament Buildings.

Advertisement

Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, said, “The Platinum Jubilee Poetry Competition provided children and young people across Northern Ireland with an opportunity to create a piece of poetry themed on Queen Elizabeth II and the Jubilee celebrations.

“Our pupils and schools did not disappoint and I am delighted by the phenomenal response, which was a fitting celebration of Her Majesty’s historic reign.”

Along with their framed poem, winners and runners-up were presented with trophies and certificates by the Minister.

The minister continued, “As well as honouring the Queen, this competition has proved to be a great way to motivate our young poets, further develop their creative skills, and showcase their talents.

“I commend each and every child who entered this competition. Each poem is unique and inspiring in its own way and the efforts of all the young people are something of which they, their families and schools can be very proud.”

Hip, Hip, Hooray, It’s Jubilee Day!!

A little girl called Lillibet.

Advertisement

For an ordinary life was set.

But when her father became the king.

That changed almost everything.

Elizabeth knew one day she’d be Queen.

Always stepping out just as pristine.

She accepted her life with humility and grace.

Preparing herself at a steady pace.

A royal wedding to lift the world.

A vision of peace and beauty unfurled.

Our princess and Prince Philip were wed.

A foundation of royal service was led.

On June 2nd, 1953, Coronation Day was seen.

Elizabeth II the princess became our Queen.

She pledged use her life, however short or long.

And to her we sing the national anthem song.

For seventy years she’s flown the Union Jack.

Across the world, there and back.

A daughter, a mother, a sister and wife.

dealing with duty, love, laughter and strife.

So now it is time to celebrate.

Together with all out classmates.

Shouting, Hip, Hip Hooray!

On this special Platinum Jubilee Day.

Bethany Sawyer – Augher Central Primary School

ilee Day!

Hip, Hip, Hooray, It’s Jubilee Day!!