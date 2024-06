THE children from Kidz Play at Edwards Primary School in Castlederg are proof you’re never too young to learn about what goes in which bin.

Yvonne Lecky, the Waste and Recycling officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, recently visited Kidz Play to help the little ones understand the importance of sorting their household waste, and to teach them which items belong in which bin.

Armed with three mini bins and some rubbish, Yvonne asked the children to put the waste items in the appropriate bins. She then explained which bin was correct and why each item should go in that bin.

Yvonne explained, “We talked about which bin an item should go into, can it be recycled and what you can make when you recycle something. I gave them examples of recycling plastic bottles into a fleece jacket and recycling drinks cans into new cans again. I also explained that if we recycle paper and card in the blue bin how we can help to save our trees because we need them for our environment.

“We also spoke about using the brown bin for our food and garden waste and I explained how this can be made into compost which is very good for growing all our flowers and vegetables.”

After their classroom activity Yvonne took the children outside to see the council’s bin lorry hard at work.

Further information on recycling can be found at https://recycling.derrystrabane.com