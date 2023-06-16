Dog groomer Lynda hangs up her clippers after 30 years in business

LOCAL dog groomer, Lynda Hill, has set down her clippers, hung up her apron and pampered her last pooch… as she closes the doors of Canine Care after 30 years in business.

Lynda is well-known in the Omagh area for her passion for animals and, in 2014, she received a BEM for her dedication to animal welfare.

Lynda also established local charity, Grovehill Animal Trust, where she worked for 16 years performing vital rescue work for our furry friends.

She also famously rescued a Labrador called Sadie a number of years ago, after it was left for dead on Serbian streets.

Speaking to the UH, Lynda reflected on three decades of friendships, accomplishments and tireless work.

“Canine Care started in 1993 after I completed a grooming course at Oxford Training School for Professional Dog Groomers – I was only 20-years-old at the time,” she said.

STARTING OUT

“Back then, dog grooming was almost an unheard-of profession. I first started the business at Smith & Stewart Veterinary Practice on the Hospital Road.”

Lynda groomed dogs with Smith and Stewart for eight months before setting up shop at Omagh Enterprise Centre.

“I can honestly say that the move to Omagh Enterprise Centre was one that Canine Care never looked back from,” she said.

This was the first time Omagh could boast an independent dog grooming salon.

Since those early years, countless pets have passed through the loving hands of Lynda and her team.

But, one thing’s for certain, each and every one was in the company of devoted animal lovers.

“As a small business, with a small team of staff, we have been blessed to have had the opportunity to spend our days working with some of the most beautiful dogs and meeting the kindest of owners,” continued Lynda.

“Through all the years of grooming, I have been beyond lucky to have constantly had appointments in our diary and I will be forever grateful to all those owners over the years who gave us the honour of grooming their dogs.

”This is something I always saw as a great privilege.”

‘AMAZING STAFF’

Lynda had a team full of devoted employees, who, like herself, relished the thought of spending their days surrounded by canine companions.

“I believe that no business, no matter how big or small, could possibly survive for 30 years without a fabulous team,” she said.

“Where people saw me as the face of Canine Care, I know for sure I could never have done a fraction of what I did without my amazing team of staff and volunteers.

“Over the years I employed many different people to work in the salon and I would like to thank them all for the part they played in my Canine Care journey.

“Every one of them worked well and above the call of duty,” she added.

HEARTBROKEN

Lynda admitted she felt heartbroken at ending what was a cherished chapter in her life.

“Making the decision to close Canine Care has been one of the hardest things I have ever done, but I feel like it’s the right thing to do.

“And while it really was heartbreaking to groom our regular dogs for the last time, it was also a great opportunity for me to realise just how lucky I have been to have gotten to do the job I did for all the years.

“The first thing I’m going to do is go and walk some of the Camino de Santiago in Spain as I’ve been wanting to do this for a very long time but never managed to do so.

“So what better time than now!” exclaimed Lynda.

The Camino de Santiago is a pilgrimage taken by people throughout the world, many of whom find it to be a life-changing experience.

NEW PATH

Lynda hopes this journey will provide some clarity on her ‘new path’ in life.

“When I return from the Camino I hope to make a volunteering trip to Serbia for a week in July and after that, well, I’ll just have to see what comes next,” she added.

Concluding, Lynda offered one final thank you to every individual who supported her and Canine Care throughout the 30 years.

“I will be forever indebted to you all for making Canine Care such a success.”