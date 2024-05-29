Dromore community preserves old recipes in new cookbook

The people of Dromore are in for a tasty treat with the launch of a new community cookbook aimed at preserving their culinary culture.

The likelihood that recipes of old will withstand the test of ‘thyme’ is slim.

So, in an effort to archive some traditional recipes from down through the years, and indeed some modern day recipes worthy of remembering, the Dromore Health and Wellbeing group decided to produce the community cookbook.

Packed with over 140 recipes, the cross-community initiative not only captures traditional cooking processes and procedures of the past, but also promotes healthier eating in harmony with the mission of the group.

“It has taken a long time for this to come together. It was an idea that was mooted for a while before we decided to actually go with it,” said Ana Ward, a member of Dromore Health and Wellbeing.

“The idea began when we decided to do an initiative geared towards healthy eating, and then an idea for a cookbook came about.”

However, once the group began discussions, they decided to try to capture older recipes that would possibly be lost forever if they weren’t recorded.

Ana shared the tales behind some of the recipes, including ‘Granny Ward’s Apple Sponge,’ an old recipe offered by Mary Ward, Ana’s mother-in-law and a popular senior member of the community.

“In those days, they had very little sugar as it was just after the war and sugar was rationed. Women used to cross the border, including Mary’s mother, dressed in large overcoats and came back with sugar strapped around their waists – they’d come back a lot fatter than they left,” Ana quipped.

Another was Ana’s own mother’s recipe for Fadge bread, nowadays known as soda bread, which was made daily to feed a hungry house of ten.

“My mother came from a family of ten, Father Breen being the oldest in the family. When they were young, they would have had a big hearth fire in the kitchen, and the bread would actually be baked in a pot which would sit at the edge of the fire and hot coals would have been placed on the lid of the pot to create an oven – or else it was hung on a crook and placed closer to the fire to bake the bread.”

The cookbook even includes recipes dating back to the 1920s, submitted by Eileen Sharkey, who kept a cookbook belonging to her mother, Kathleen Baxter.

“It was interesting to look back at the way recipes have changed over the years, and it was lovely to have Eileen contribute as one of the oldest members of the Dromore community,” said Ana.

Whether you’re in need of a foolproof purdy pudding or Boxty recipe, desperate to know the recipe to Mary McCarney’s stew or the late Triona McNabb’s flavorsome Fifteens, or even seeking air fryer recipes for convenience cooking, the cookbook caters to everyone.

“It’s lovely because there really is something for everyone in the cookbook,” continued Ana. “We have got lots of recipes from different generations, including youngsters who are only maybe ten or 11 years of age.”

Indeed, schoolgirl Mia Molloy submitted a recipe for chocolate brownies made with Nutella, dubbing them ‘Chocolate Brownies with a Twist’.

Ana added, “There’s also a really unusual one in there for Japanese Milk Bread that came from Philomena Daly, who also wrote a poem about the bread which is printed in the cookbook. I think it’s quite a complicated recipe and takes an entire day to bake the bread.”

While Dromore Health and Wellbeing were the driving force behind the cookbook, the project was bolstered by many generous people.

Praising everyone’s contribution, Ana stated, “Raymond McGoldrick from Print Engine in Aughnacloy did an awful lot of work bringing the book together and did a really great job. We also sought financial help from local businesses to get the book printed and decided to approach sponsors who were food or drinks related, and we really appreciate all who sponsored an advertisement in the cookbook. We more or less covered the cost of printing with the sponsors, so whatever profits are made from the book will go directly to the health and wellbeing group, and hopefully, we will be able to invest that in some new and exciting initiatives going forward.”

The cookbook was officially launched at Dromore Sports Complex last Friday night.

Attendees were treated to a variety of tasters from the cookbook, allowing them to sample the rich diversity of recipes included. Traditional Irish music filled the air, creating a festive atmosphere that was enjoyed by all.

The ‘Dromore Community Cookbook’ is available for purchase in all local stores, including Montague’s, Molloy’s Butchers, Dromore ViVo and Spar.