RUNNING the New York Marathon has become an annual highlight in the athletic career of Dromore man, John McCann (pictured).

But his participation in the 2022 event was extra-special, after he was chosen as the flag bearer for Ireland at the opening ceremony which took place in Central Park.

Thousands of people took part in the event, which was held on the first Sunday in November.

The honour marked his 21st time to have taken part in the event – and even a foot injury didn’t deter him from completing the significant milestone.

John is well-known in athletics circles throughout Ireland. He has now completed upwards on 150 marathons in Europe, Australia and the United States.

He told the UlsterHerald this week about the journey towards this year’s event. He had been planning to also complete the Dublin Marathon at the end of October, before injury prevented him.

“About a week before I was due to fly, I got an email to say that, as it was my 21st time to run the New York Marathon, they would like me to be the ‘flag bearer for Ireland’ at their opening ceremony on the Friday night before the marathon,” he said.

“There were 84 countries from around the world represented, and it was a real privilege for me to represent Ireland, and one that I’ll also remember forever.

“Just three months ago, I was in hospital in Santry in Dublin for foot surgery, which was necessary for me to continue with marathon running.

“Sitting there, I never thought that I’d make it to New York.”

Make it he did, though, and his completion of the New York Marathon brought his overall tally to a fabulous 131 during a career stretching back 40 years.

He also remains the only runner in Ireland to run from Mizen Head to Malin Head three years in a row in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Back then, he raised £65,000 for Down’s Syndrome, and, in the past few years, he has raised another £17,000 for local charities to celebrate his 70th birthday.

“I’m beginning to run out of roads, but, hopefully, there are a few more miles left in me yet!” he added.

“Marathon running and getting out and meeting so many people is something which I really enjoy.”