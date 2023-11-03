Drumquin community loses man ‘who felt like family to everyone’

THE close-knit community of Drumquin has been rocked by the death of one of its best loved sons last weekend.

News of Aiden Browne’s unexpected passing emerged on Sunday evening, sending shockwaves through the hilly village he called home.

A committed clubman of Drumquin Wolfe Tones GAA and a lifelong resident of the rural locality, Mr Browne was one of the most popular people in the area.

“You couldn’t help but like Aiden,” said one Drumquin man, reflecting on the sad news. “He was somebody that everyone loved and respected”.

Mr Browne’s funeral will take place at 11am tomorrow (Friday) morning in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin.

Tributes to Mr Browne, who seemed to have endeared everyone he met, have poured out since his passing.

Earlier this week we spoke with two prominent Drumquin natives, as they explained what Mr Browne meant to the local community.

The first was Wolfe Tones GAA chairman, Ryan McCallion.

“Aiden was a past player, and somebody that was on the committee for many years, and I got to know him well. He played a big part in bringing our five year plan about, which saw the club get seats in the stand, a new pitch and lights, and a walking/running track, which Aiden took full advantage of every morning at 6.30am.”

Mr Browne’s son and daughter, Christopher and Claire, also play for the club, and Mr McCallion said the thoughts and prayers of the Drumquin community are very much with them at this time.

Describing the character of Mr Browne, Mr McCallion said, “Everybody liked him – his bubbly and infectious personality made it impossible to walk past him without wanting to stop for a chat, whether you were 16 or 60.”

Mr Browne rarely missed a match, no matter what the age group.

However, partly due to the involvement of his daughter, he was especially devoted to following the Tone’s ladies teams.

“You never had to go looking for an umpire at a ladies game, because Aiden and his brother-in-law, John Douglas, were always more than happy to do the job.”

Mr McCallion said he had heard more than a few members of the community say that upon learning of Aiden’s death, they immediately broke into tears.

“I suppose you can take that as the mark of the man.”

The other person who shared their reflections on Mr Browne with us was Patrick O’Kane, owner of O’Kane’s Bar, an establishment where Mr Browne spent many nights.

“I knew Aiden Browne as we used to get the bus together to St Pat’s,” began the local publican.

“He was a few years older than me, but I still remember he was always full of craic and devilment, and he never lost that.

“Right through his life, I never saw anyone who could walk into the bar and light it up the way Aiden could.

“In a way, I suppose that is the best thing I could say about him.”

But it was not the only thing Mr O’Kane could say about his old friend.

“Aiden always had a smile on his face, and he put a smile on other people’s faces too. It was contagious.”

Mr Browne lost his wife when his children were in their early teens.

Mr O’Kane told us that he never forgot the way the local community rallied around him.

“When Linda died, we were all there to support Aiden, and he never forgot it.

“It would not have been an easy job finishing off raising two children on your own, but Aiden done it to perfection.”

Mr O’Kane reminisced about many days and nights he spent in his friend’s company over the years; each story marked by the benevolent mischief of his old pal.

“Drumquin will miss the all the chat, craic, stories and happiness that Aiden Browne brought to this town.

“His death, happening as it did within days of the death of young Danielle Donnelly, has made this an incredibly tough week for the town, but we are all here for each other, and especially for Aiden and Danielle’s families.”