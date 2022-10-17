Drumquin mum survives two bouts of cancer

A DRUMQUIN woman who has survived two bouts of breast cancer has urged other women to get regular check-ups.

Karen McElhill was 42 when she discovered a pea-sized lump on her right breast in 2018. Six weeks later, she stood before a doctor as they delivered the words, “I am sorry, but you have breast cancer.”

After her initial diagnosis, Karen was overcome by fear and dread. She imagined the worst, and struggled to see through the dark cloud that had descended over life.

However, four years and two bouts of breast cancer later, Karen is still here, and more appreciative, grateful and understanding as a consequence of the journey she has been through.

In conjunction with breast cancer awareness month, Karen has decided to share her experience with the readers of the Tyrone Herald. It is a powerful story of adjustment, positivity, togetherness and overcoming.

“In April, 2018,” began Karen. “My life changed forever. I was 42, healthy, fit, and there was no family history of the disease. But I was afraid I was going to die.”

The next few months were a blur of hospital appointments, scans, biopsies, surgery, and treatments.

“Once my grade and stage were confirmed, and there was, thankfully, no evidence of cancer anywhere else in my body, I had a lumpectomy and four weeks of daily radiotherapy,” she added. “I rang the bell on finishing my treatment in Belfast City Hospital on August 13, 2018,” recalled Karen. “It was my 43rd birthday.”

Karen explained that cancer is much more than a physically-debilitating condition. Without taking proactive steps to foster a positive state of mind, cancer can become the source of profound psychological suffering.

CHALLENGING

“The physical and emotional impact of the diagnosis were extremely challenging. However, I maintained a positive outlook, and took great solace from knowing that early detection and a consequent GP follow-up had saved my life.

“I engaged with our amazing local cancer support services, including Care for Cancer, Omagh, and Macmillan ‘Move More Project’, which enabled me to connect with other cancer survivors on their recovery journey. The power of this connection was invaluable, as was the support of my husband, son, family, and friends, who were there for me every step of the way.”

But, earlier this year, unfortunately, cancer burrowed its way into Karen’s life once again.

“Again, against the odds, I found another lump under my right arm earlier this year.

“And after a biopsy,” Karen continued. “I was told that my cancer had returned.”

The cancer had spread from her breast to her adjacent lymph nodes under her right arm, a term called ‘local recurrence’.

VIGILANT

“After my initial diagnosis, I was particularly vigilant of any changes in my body, and responded quickly when I found the second lump; a rapidity which I know also saved my life. Having travelled the journey before, I was, strangely, less frightened, and much more pragmatic the second time round.

“I was, I think, more emotionally resilient. Perhaps it was because I acknowledged how little control I had on the outcome, and that stressing was futile.”

Karen, again, was able to cultivate a sense of equanimity. Though she had every reason to be scared, anxious and despondent, she worked to maintain a state of calm.

“I had surgery to remove the tumour and all the remaining lymph nodes in my right arm, and I am now on endocrine treatment, and will be for at least five years,” she said.

“Recovery has, again, been challenging, both emotionally and physically, and key components of my self-care have been remaining active, keeping connected, and having a focus and purpose to my day; no matter how small. A cancer diagnosis can be crippling emotionally, so positive mental self-care is as vital an aspect to recovery as the prescribed medical interventions.”

Karen explained that breast cancer is now more common in women under 50 than ever before, so she is urging everyone to be vigilant to any changes in the shape, appearance, or texture of their breasts.

“If you have any concerns whatsoever, do not hesitate in speaking to your GP,” advised Karen. “It could save your life. It saved mine.”

REMISSION

Karen is now back in remission, but she has refused to allow cancer to define or hinder her.

“My experience has taught me how fickle life is, and there is nothing like being faced with your own mortality to make your world a more beautiful place. I now face each day with earnest gratitude,” she concluded.

l If you need support, advice, or even just a chat, contact Care for Cancer, Omagh, on 028 8224 6599.

To get involved with the Fermanagh and Omagh Macmillan Move More programme, you can call Aidan on 07464 980250.