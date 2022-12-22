Drumquin teacher showered with affection at retirement function

THERE’S certainly a lot of affection for Sean Hanratty in Drumquin!

The Monaghan native has retired from St Joseph’s Primary School, where he taught since the mid-1980s.

The large attendance of both current and former pupils at a function in ‘Master’ Hanratty’s honour last week was a powerful testament to the respect and esteem in which he is held by the Drumquin community.

“I was completely overwhelmed by the reception which the people of Drumquin gave me in the local social centre,” he told the UH.

“The entire night really was fantastic.”

Originally from Castleblaney, Master Hanratty joined the school back in 1986 and he immediately fell in live with Drumquin, which was fortunate as it was affairs of the heart which led him to Tyrone in the first place.

“My girlfirend – and now wife – Mary taught in Dungannon,” he explained.

“After I graduated as a teacher, I was looking for a job close to her and in the summer of 1986 I found out there was a teaching position at St Joseph’s in Drumquin. The rest in history.”

Like many teachers in a small rural school, Master Hanratty’s role wasn’t just about taking lessons.

A former GAA player with Monaghan (he has won two county and one Ulster Club medal), Master Hanratty took a keen interest in helping the pupils enjoy sports.

He also helped prepare them for their First Holy Communion and, with his trusty guitar, co-ordinated many Christmas shows and other performances over the years.

“That’s definitely one aspect of school life which I will miss, especially at this time of year,” he said.

“I really loved preparing the school shows. The enjoyment which the children and the audiences got from them made all the hard work worthwhile.”

Speaking about his passion for the teaching role in Drumquin, Master Hanratty said, “Every day, I drove down the road with a smile on my face.

“There was always something different going on and being at the school for so long was a very pleasant experience.

“There have been many changes in teaching since the mid-1980s when I started.

“But the main thing is that the children don’t change, and they still love the excitement and the buzz of learning and responding to a teacher that they know is committed.”

Master Hanratty will now indulge his love of travelling, field sports and nature as he enjoys his retirement.