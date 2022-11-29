Drumquin Wolfe Tones raise thousands during buffet dance

MORE than £20,000 has now been raised by the local community to help a kind-hearted Drumquin mum, who has aggressive stomach cancer, make beautiful memories with her family.

The most recent event in the fundraising drive for Danielle Donnelly was hosted by Drumquin Wolfe Tones in their clubrooms on Friday night, and festivities featured a hearty buffet dinner dance, which was extremely well-attended by folks across the county.

Upon going to print, the grand total raised by the fundraiser stood proudly at £20,665; with the total ever-increasing by the day.

Danielle, who is the mother of five children: Edward (17); Shanice (14); Kayla (11); Tiana (2); and baby, Jamie, started to experience stomach pain during her pregnancy in June of this year.

She initially put it down to ‘normal pregnancy symptoms’, but her pain became worse and more frequent as the pregnancy continued.

After giving birth to Jamie, Danielle became increasingly concerned as her pain had not receded.

After visiting her doctor, Danielle was eventually diagnosed with adenocarcinoma of the stomach; a very aggressive cancer that forms in glandular tissue surrounding organs that produce fluid.

The brave mum then underwent surgery which removed the tumour, and three-quarters of her stomach.

However, a fortnight later, she was given the heartbreaking news that the cancer would return.

Danielle is now trying to spend as much time as possible with her fiancé, Darren, and the rest of her family in between bouts of chemotherapy at Belfast’s City Hospital.

Speaking after the brilliant and bustling event at the Drumquin Wolfe Tones’ clubrooms, ‘eternally-grateful’ Danielle expressed her thanks to everyone involved in the brilliant night – and she has asked for anyone who took photos, to send them her way!

“I am even more speechless than I was before,” Danielle said. “Thank you to every single person that helped organise the event in any way; to everyone who donated raffle prizes; ticket sellers; those who helped parking cars, organise the food, the music, the photos, the bar and the clearing up afterwards.

“My family and I are eternally grateful to everyone that came and supported the night; those who gave donations and shared the night with us.

“Words cannot express how much it all means to us,” she added. “We are so lucky to have amazing friends and families.

“Please keep all the prayers going.

“Lots of love from all of us at the Glen Road.”

If you would like to raise money for Danielle to ensure that the Donnelly family can spend as much quality time together as possible, please visit ‘www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/drumquin-community-fundraising?utm_term=naJDD4Knq’.