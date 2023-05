The rich culture of Timor-Leste was fervently celebrated during a brand new festival which took place in Dungannon at the weekend.

Organised by Timorese Association Inclusive Support (TAIS) in Dungannon, ‘What’s The Croc!’, saw both Saturday and Sunday filled to the brim with festivities which honoured the the rich and diverse culture of Timor-Leste, a small island nation in Southeast Asia.

The event also promoted cultural exchange an

d understanding among the local community.

Featuring traditional Timorese music, dance, food, arts and crafts, educational activities, and workshops for all ages, festival chairperson, Francisco Mok, said that he was ‘thrilled’ to share his culture with the people of Tyrone and beyond.

“East Timor has a unique history and culture, and we hope that this festival helped people learn more about our traditions and way of life,” he said.

The festival, which included performances by Timorese bands, as well as traditional costumes and dances, such as the Tebe and the Likurai, took place at various locations throughout Dungannon, including The Space at Market Square, Drumcoo Playing Field and The Hill of The O’Neill. There was also a market selling traditional Timorese food, crafts and souvenirs.

Chair of TAIS, NI Roy Setiawan, said that the ‘festival was a wonderful opportunity for people to experience a new culture and broaden their horizons’.

‘vibrant culture’

“We were delighted to host the Timorese community and showcase their vibrant culture,” he said.

The festival, which was free and open to the public, was called ‘What’s the Croc!’ because it ties together the ancient connections of the crocodile in East Timor, and the Celtic slang for a good time.