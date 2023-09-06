Entries open for popular Tattyreagh run/walk

THE popular Tattyreagh five mile road race and 5k run/walk returns this year on Saturday, September 16.

The event commences at 11am from Tattyreagh GAC clubrooms, and, once again, is sponsored by Sliced Meals and Halfway Shop. The sponsor has kindly offered Yumbits as refreshments after the race.

Both races will be chipped this year, and entries can be made online at www.sientries.ie.

Advertisement

There will be pre-registration for locals on Thursday, September 14 from 7.30-9.30pm and on Friday, September 15 from 7.30-9.30pm.

The five mile run goes through the village of Seskinore, around the picturesque Seskinore Forest and back to the clubrooms over the infamous Gray’s Hill.

This is a tough course, hence the strapline – ‘The Toughest Of ALL’. But there will be more than £500 in prize money on the day!

The shorter 5k is a rolling course, also, and runs along the Marlhill road back to the clubrooms. Other associate race sponsors Include: The Cheeky Fox, Bar and Restaurant, Tattyreagh, Omagh Credit Union, HSS Hire and Balloo Hire.

We look forward to seeing you there on the day.And remember, each participant can partake in the wonderful post-race refreshments.