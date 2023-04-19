Event in Dungannon to celebrate 10 years of fundraising

‘Hooley at the Lough’ is set to return to Dungannon from May 12 until May 14, and will celebrate its ten-year anniversary of raising awareness and vital funds for the Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke charity.

The event will take place in the Ace Coaches yard, and has been organised by Sean Patterson, a well-known local businessman who tragically lost his wife, Geraldine, to a heart attack, and is now living with a heart condition himself.

Having worked tirelessly over the years to raise awareness for heart health, Sean has raised thousands of pounds since the annual Hooley began.

Advertisement

A cross community family event, it promises to be an exciting afternoon full of all sorts of entertainment, including live music, a vintage car show, a car boot sale, an amatuer boxing tournament and their annual raffle.

Confirmed so far on the live music bill are Fintona-based singer, Florence Given, who has recently appeared on TG4’s popular music competition Glór Tíre, and Noel Boland, winner of the 2022 Cowboys & Heroes – Search for a Country Star, as well as a whole array of other local talent including The Brantry Pipe Band, and the one and only Queen of Country herself, Philomena Begley.

Event organiser Sean Patterson said, “Who would have thought that when we organised a simple car boot sale on a cold wet November night for the Chest, Heart & Stroke in 2013, that we would still be going strong in 2023, bigger and better ten years later?

“Special mention to all the entertainers who have freely donated their time to come to Dungannon and support us over the years.

“I am in no doubt that Geraldine will be looking down on us, and bursting with pride to know that the event is held annually in her memory.”

Keltic Country TV will be in attendance to capture the event for our television screens.

So make sure you dust off those old dancing shoes and get dressed in your Sunday best for what promises to be an afternoon of fun for all the family.