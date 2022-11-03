This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Family duo on mountain hike to support clean water project in Nepal

  • 3 November 2022
Family duo on mountain hike to support clean water project in Nepal
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 3 November 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Flavourful ‘Food Festival’ to cook up Sunday storm in Carrickmore Art, music and dance brings different cultures together in Omagh Barry Kirwan and Cliona Hagan to open new Omagh Lidl store Major honour for Tyrone woman who gives vital support to newcomer

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY