Family duo on mountain hike to support clean water project in Nepal

ENSURING that the people of an in-need African village continue to have access to fresh running water is the motivation behind a mammoth three-week charity hike up a Nepal mountain range being undertaken by a lecturer of South West College, Omagh, and his outdoor-loving daughter.

Setting off this week on the exciting, yet exhausting, ‘Himalayan Annapurna Circuit’ are John and Sarah Moore, and, along the way, they will be fundraising for the ‘WaSH Project’ – a Nepalese clean water project, supported by the Omagh Rotary Club, and Rotary Clubs in the Maiden City, Limavady and Coleraine.

Despite the freezing nights and wearing climb, the intrepid, fearless and adventuring father-daughter duo simply ‘can’t wait’ to traipse the 150-mile long distance – 120 miles of which are off-road.

Eventually, they will reach the route’s highest point of the ‘Thurong La Pass’, which towers at a dizzying elevation of 18,000 feet.

This is no mean feat for most, but John is no stranger to personal challenges; having been on other fundraising adventures in Africa, as wells taking part in the ‘Great North Run’ and the ‘Belfast Marathon’.

Speaking to the UH, John, explained, “The daytime temperatures at this time of year should be reasonable… but the nights could be pretty cold!”

John’s father, also called John, is a long-time member of the Rotary Club, Omagh, and says he is ‘delighted’ with his family’s proactive support of the Nepalese clean water project.

About the WaSH Project

Before the ‘WaSH Project’ was introduced to the Amaurali Village, located in the Chitwan District of Nepal, the 176 households there had been fencing water from old hand-dug wells.

This water was contaminated, and sadly, many people, including the children of the village, became very sick.

Fast-forward to today, and the sanitation and quality of life of the village has improved dramatically. Thanks to the WaSH Project, every household now has its own stand pipe with fresh, running water.

This water is being pumped via a solar-powered pump system, and the local community are trained to manage the system.

As such, sickness in the village has decreased, and the health and quality of life of those living there has improved dramatically.

A spokesperson of Omagh Rotary Club of Omagh has expressed their thanks to everyone for the support of this life-changing project.

To date, the ‘WaSH Project’ has been sponsored by a sizeable grant from the Rotary Foundation.

l Please support this life-changing project, and John and Sarah’s mammoth trek, by visiting: ‘www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/david-campbell-850′