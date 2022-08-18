Family praises tournament in memory of ‘true blue’ Triona

THE beautifully-decorated Gardum Park in Dromore was the centre of the universe for a lot of young people at the weekend, as the first-ever ‘Tournament for Triona’ took place – and what a day of memories and celebration it turned out to be!
The tournament was set up in memory of a ‘true blue’, Triona McNabb, to honour her tireless dedication to Dromore Ladies Gaelic Football Club.
Triona, who sadly died in 2017 at the age of just 34, embodied all the positive attributes of what it means to be a Dromore ladies footballer.
Back in 2000, Triona stepped up to the much-dreaded role of goalkeeper, and guided her team to a Tyrone county league title. They then went one better, and clinched the Ulster club title, too.
QUALITIES
Triona possessed endless admirable qualities, ‘kindness, empathy, passion, commitment’ – many of these skills were on display on Saturday in the young ladies who played.
Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Triona’s sister, Maeveen Brown, said, “The ‘Tournament for Triona’ was a day that the club should be extremely proud of. Indeed, Triona would have approved of the great effort and detailed planning that went into it all.
“It was a very fitting tribute to her, because everything was done with her at the core of it: Her love of her club, her work ethic, the friendships she had, her love of children and her dreams for the club.”
UPLIFTING
She continued, “It was such a positive and uplifting day for us as a family, and it was a welcome reminder of the high-esteem which Triona was, and continues to be, held in by the ladies club, and also the wider community.”
Dromore Ladies GFC Secretary, Catherine McNabb, affirmed, “It was an honour to hold a tournament in Triona’s memory, and to welcome her family and friends, neighbouring clubs and the Dromore community along to remember Triona.”
Although no event could compare to an event organised by Triona herself, the club gave it their best shot.
Meetings were held, meticulous planning done, sandwiches assembled with care, soda bread baked with love, and everyone played their part to make the day special, in memory of a ‘special lady’.
Colm ‘Donks’ Donnelly, a native of Dromore now residing in New York, travelled with his club, Rockland, to participate in the tournament alongside numerous other Tyrone clubs.
Despite Dromore being narrowly defeated by Rockland New York in the final, everyone was a winner, with each and every player battling hard, showing tenacity, prowess and passion in Triona’s memory.
GRATITUDE
Maeveen, on behalf of the entire McNabb family, expressed her gratitude to everyone who made the day a success.
She said, “Finally, to everyone who pitched in in any way, thank you so much for helping to make the first Tournament for Triona the most brilliant occasion that will hold a special place in our memories for many years to come.”
With launch of the Tournament for Triona being a profound success, there is great incentive to run the event yearly.
Club secretary Catherine concluded, “I have no doubt the girls playing, people involved, and the McNabb family, will remember this day for a long time. We will aim to run this tournament annually, and hope to get bigger and better every year.”
