FAMILY members of the late Tyrone GAA historian, Joe Martin, were onhand this week to officially launch the fifth and final volume of his acclaimed ‘The GAA in Tyrone’ series.

Entitled ‘Memories: 1900-1956’, it includes 32 chapters covering the early years of gaelic games in the county. The book includes much never-before-seen material, and contemporary accounts of many of the historic events from that half-century or so.

The book was launched by the Tyrone GAA chair, Martin Sludden, at the annual convention on Tuesday night. The event was also attended by Mr Martin’s children, Sinead and Ciaran, who highlighted the importance of the work and how it was a ‘labour of love’ for their father.

“It was really important for my father to do this book: I can say from first-hand evidence that the enthusiasm and the love which he brought to every aspect of it was really inspiring, not least because of what he was going through,” Sinead said.

DEDICATION

“His dedication and commitment to this book lasted right up to the end.

“In the past week, he gave detailed instructions as to what the cover design would look like, what Ciaran’s editorial would cover and every aspect of the production and publication of the book.

“I know Dad didn’t complete every aspect of it, but he directed operations the whole way through, and the end result is one which I hope you will like. It really was a true labour of love in his final year.

“I would like to say, as well, also in their final year were four others who like Dad loved Tyrone and the GAA and who made important contributions to its history.

“They were, of course, Frank Rodgers, Art McRory, Eddie Devlin and Gerard ‘Shep’ Donnelly.

“We acknowledge their contributions gratefully in Ciaran’s editorial, and tonight I would like to acknowledge that our thoughts are with them and their family, too.”

‘VERY PROUD’

Ciaran Martin said the family were ‘very proud’ to launch the book, which he said had its origins in the original publication of the ‘GAA in Tyrone’ in 1984.

“At the launch of the book in 1984, he made a speech, and said he couldn’t capture all the anecdotes, the liveliness, the committee members and the companionship off the pitch,” Ciaran said.

“He said that he had to get the facts down, that he needed to get the solid story down; record everything and make sure it wasn’t lost,” he said.

“Dad loved this community, and all the people who sat in this building and elsewhere, over the last nearly 50 years since Jimmy Tracey asked him to become county historian. He was given unstinting support to do something that really was one of the sources of great pride in his life.”