Fundraising coffee morning for John’s big birthday cycle

WELL-known Dromore ‘marathon man’ John McCann is hosting a coffee morning this Sunday to raise funds for his massive 375-mile charity cycle in celebration of his 75th birthday.

John is renowned for completing almost 140 marathons in his time. But now he’s turning his attention to road cycling with this challenging feat.

To mark his 75th birthday, John will take on the mammoth 375-mile challenge of cycling between Ireland’s most southernly and northern points.

Advertisement

The cycle will also be raising money for the Omagh-based mental health support group, ‘Together With Solace’, a charity that John said was “very close to his heart”.

He has already received donations from multiple local businesses, including Natur & Co owned by Tyrone footballer Richard Donnelly, who presented John with a donation and a bespoke cycling jersey to wear during his challenge.

This Sunday to raise more funds for the cycle and the support group John and volunteers from ‘Together With Solace’ will host a coffee morning at Cappagh Parish Hall in Killyclogher from 9.30am to 1pm.

The organizers have asked for a small donation to attend which will be used to support John on his cycle there is also a PayPal link on the ‘Together With Solace’ Facebook page.