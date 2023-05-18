Generous donation to Saturday Club

THE Saturday Club has received a generous donation from the family of one of its members.

£1,000 was handed over to the local group in lieu of flowers on the sad occasion of the death of Teresa Corcoran, mother of Pauric, who has enjoyed a long association with the Saturday Club.

The Saturday Club is run entirely by volunteers.

It was set up 20 years ago to provide social activities for children with learning disabilities and respite for their families.

Margaret Wilkinson, secretary of the club, recalls their first meeting in the former History Park with just 13 children and a handful of volunteers. Teresa’s son, Pauric, was one of the children at that very first meeting.

“It was such a big step for all of us then, at a time when there was so little provision for children with learning disabilities or support for their families,” Margaret said.

Thanks to the dedication of its volunteers and the support of the local community, The Saturday Club now has over 40 members, and celebrated its 20th anniversary last July. Just as the numbers have grown, so have the opportunities which the club provides for its special children.

“However, this in turn increases the club’s costs.

“We are delighted to receive this very generous donation from Frances and the Cocoran family, especially in the present economic climate when it is so difficult for clubs to get funding,” continued Margaret.

“It is particularly meaningful for The Saturday Club, since Teresa and Pauric were involved at the very start, and have been associated with the club all these years.

“We look forward to using the money to buy equipment for very special children,” Margaret concluded.